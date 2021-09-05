Laws Whiskey House Announces Second Release of Bonded Henry Road Straight Malt Whiskey | Whiskey Raiders

The award-winning grain-to-grain distillery, Laws Whiskey House, located in Denver, Colorado, has announced the second release of its Bonded Henry Road Straight Malt Whiskey. This whiskey meets the high standards of the Bottled in Bond Act of 1897. It was created using only the grain of a single harvest season, made by one distiller in a single distillery, and aged at least four years in a federal government-bonded warehouse.

According to the press release, The Bonded Henry Road Straight Malt Whiskey is skillfully crafted using barley varieties that history nearly left behind. While commercial farmers found the heirloom varietal of two-row barley too low in yield, Wayne Cody of the Cody Family Farm and Colorado Malting Company found its unstripped flavor too valuable to let go. His intuition paid off, and today, Wayne and his sons continue to grow this barley for Laws Whiskey House in a field alongside Henry Road, the whiskey’s namesake.

The Bonded Henry Road Straight Malt Whiskey’s 100% heirloom malted barley mash bill represents a combination of malted two-row barley and Munich malt from the Cody Family Farm. Unlike the average malt whiskey distilling techniques, this whiskey is cooked, fermented, and distilled on-grain. This process adds a signature nuttiness to the distillate. It is then accentuated with layered complexity from new 53-gallon, # 3 char American white oak barrels filled in the summer of 2016. After maturing for five years, the eight barrels have produced just under 2,400 750ml bottles.

This whiskey is cut and bottled at 100 proof (50%), and has aromas of apple blossom, honey and toasted oats. The taste will include a candy-like flavor with notes of green apple, sugar cookie, seagrass, and sweet pie tobacco, leaving the finish soft and bittersweet.

Al Laws, Founder, says, “At Laws, we pride ourselves in seeking out the distinct flavors of each American mother grain in our whiskies. We believe that the soul of whiskey is comprised of the people who grow it, the people who make it, and the people who drink it. We’re excited to be on this journey of Laws’ commitment to creating exceptional Bottled-in-Bond Whiskey, and we hope you enjoy this special whiskey as much as we do.”

This limited seasonal release will be available in key markets across the country starting in September 2021 for a suggested retail price of $74.99. Bonded Henry Road Malt will be best enjoyed neat or with a drop of water.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!