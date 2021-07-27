Lee Westwood, Famed Golfer, Lands Prestigious Whisky Partnership | Whiskey Raiders

Loch Lomond Whiskies, the Official Spirit of The Open, has partnered with Lee Westwood to promote the brand’s award-winning single malts across the world.

Westwood has had an incredibly successful 28-year golf career being one of the few golfers who have won tournaments on five continents – Europe, North America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania – including victories on the European Tour.

Westwood said: “I’ve been hugely passionate about single malts for many years, so to see an outstanding whisky bearing my name is a huge privilege and a great pleasure. It’s been a pleasure to work with Michael and the team at Loch Lomond Whiskies to develop the Lee Westwood Single Cask Edition.”

We are excited to announce that @WestwoodLee will be joining @LochLomondMalts as a golf ambassador. To celebrate, we have worked with Lee to create a single cask that has been aged 25 years to mirror his 25 wins on the European Tour. https://t.co/Hc8KaCbfvx pic.twitter.com/wmey1B7Abx — Loch Lomond Group (@LochLomondGroup) July 15, 2021

Colin Matthews, Loch Lomond Whiskies CEO, added: “We’re absolutely thrilled to add Lee to our roster of iconic golf ambassadors. He is a global star and has enjoyed tremendous success across the world and most importantly a great guy, so the perfect fit for our brand. We wish him the best of luck at Royal St George’s this week and hope he continues the great form he has shown recently. We look forward to working with him in the months and years ahead.”

Westwood is the latest golfer to become a Loch Lomond Whiskies ambassador, after Colin Montgomerie and 2011 Open champion Darren Clarke.

