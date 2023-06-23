Leinenkugel's Levels Up Remote Work With the Canoebicle

Who needs a standing desk, anyway?

Leinenkugel’s, a brewery that specializes in packaged shandies, is offering remote workers a surefire way to upgrade their home office game: Canoebicles.

No, it’s not a sneeze. It’s exactly what it sounds like: a cross between a canoe and a cubicle. The Wisconsin-based brewery is offering rentable canoes complete with onboard wifi, ergonomic seats with built-in desks, waterproof speakers, water-tight storage for work materials and a shandy shade to keep the sun out of your eyes and off of your monitor — because darn that pesky glare.

We’ll admit, we weren’t quite sure if the brand was joking when we received the news release Thursday morning, because the idea of a canoe-cubical seemed either too good to be true or like it belonged on an episode of “Shark Tank,” but interested parties can indeed book the very real Canoebicles for an hourly fee of $16 just in time for July 4 weekend by clicking this link.

Canoebicles will be available for rent in Denver, Milwaukee and Pittsburgh this summer, so you can make a splash on monthly meetings via Google Meet, Zoom or what-have-you!

Don’t sweat it if you don’t reside in the cities where the Canoebicle will debut, because the brand is offering a chance to win your very own, fully loaded Canoebicle and Summer Shandy, which will be awarded as a pre-paid card. The Summer Shandy Sweepstakes opens 12 p.m. CT July 3 and closes 11:59 p.m. CT July 28.

In other fun summer promotion news, WhistlePig announced a collaboration with Pit Viper sunglasses for a “Hot Pig Summer” on Wednesday. We’ll be the first to admit that Leinenkugel’s Summer promotion is more of a nod to the “Coastal Grandmother Summer” and arguably one of the more quirky promos for fun in the sun, but we’re not mad about it.

About Leinenkugel’s

Leinenkugel’s was founded in May 1867 in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin by Jacob Lienenkugel. His German heritage heavily influenced the brewery during its nascent years, and many of the brand’s German-inspired lagers were fan favorites amongst the local lumberjacks who worked in the area.

The brand was purchased by Miller Brewing Company in 1988, yet despite its growth in size the Leinenkugel family is still involved. The brewery specializes in shandys, which are beers mixed with lemonade designed with summertime imbibing in mind.

