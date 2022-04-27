Macaloney's Agrees to Change Name After SWA Lawsuit

Canadian whisky maker Macaloney’s Caledonian Distillery and the Scotch Whisky Association have settled a lawsuit over Macaloney’s name. The lawsuit began last year when the SWA filed a civil lawsuit against MacMhaol-onfhaidh (Macaloney) Brewers & Distillers, the owner of Macaloney’s Calendonian Distillery & Twa Dogs Brewery in British Columbia, Canada.

The SWA accused the producer of breeching Scotch whisky’s geographical indication by using words associated with Scotland on its bottlings, objecting to the words “Caledonian,” “Macaloney,” “Island whisky,” “Glenloy” and “Invermallie” on the distiller’s products.

The dispute has been settled with Macaloney’s Caledonian Distillery has agreed to rename its products.

A joint statement from the SWA and the Canadian producer said: “Macaloney Brewer & Distillers Ltd and the Scotch Whisky Association have resolved their dispute after reaching agreement on the re-labelling of Macaloney Brewer & Distillers’ Canadian whiskies.”

“We are delighted to announce that we have come to an agreement with the SWA,” Dr. Graeme Macaloney, MBD’s President and Whiskymaker, added. “As a result, we will be rebranding our distillery and its associated tours and beer garden to ‘Macaloney’s Island Distillery & Twa Dogs Brewery'”.

Macaloney’s Caledonian Distillery was established in 2016. It produces Canadian whiskies but uses Scottish and Irish methods.

In February, the SWA emerged victorious after a nine-year legal battle with a German distillery over its use of the word “Glen” in a single-malt whisky. A court ruled that the distillery must cease selling its whisky under the name Glen Buchenbach.

