Maker’s Mark Wants to Make Over Yours and a Friend’s Home Bar | Whiskey Raiders

Maker’s Mark Wants to Make Over Yours and a Friend’s Home Bar

Madison KoptaMay 20th, 2021, 11:51 am

Maker’s Mark is giving you a chance to enter to win a home bar makeover by Orlando Soria for you and a friend.

Orlando Soria is a celebrity interior designer and influencer who has joined Makers Mark in their home bar giveaway. Together, one lucky winner and one of their luckiest friends will win matching home bar makeovers. He is dedicated to creating a space that will make you feel connected, while also being able to call it your own.

Soria has been featured in Huffington Post, GooP, and many other popular media outlets. He is also the host of the HGTV show, Build Me Up.

Maker's Mark Home Bar Give away

Previous Kitchen and home bar renovations by Soria. Images via Maker’s Mark

How to Enter

Now through noon on June 9, 2021, hopefuls are able to enter using a three-step process. Below are the instructions from Maker’s Mark:

  1. On Twitter, tag someone (21+) in your life you want to share a bar with and tell us what makes them the remarkable person they are.
  2. Tag @MakersMark
  3. Use #MakersHour and post

