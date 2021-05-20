Maker’s Mark Wants to Make Over Yours and a Friend’s Home Bar | Whiskey Raiders

Maker’s Mark is giving you a chance to enter to win a home bar makeover by Orlando Soria for you and a friend.

We’re partnering with famed interior designer Orlando Soria to design matching home bars for you and a friend. For a chance to win, tweet #MakersHour and then tag @MakersMark and someone special, telling us what makes them remarkable. Rules: https://t.co/2sYXxeTkUH pic.twitter.com/E0RX6waCux — Maker’s Mark (@MakersMark) May 19, 2021

Orlando Soria is a celebrity interior designer and influencer who has joined Makers Mark in their home bar giveaway. Together, one lucky winner and one of their luckiest friends will win matching home bar makeovers. He is dedicated to creating a space that will make you feel connected, while also being able to call it your own.

Soria has been featured in Huffington Post, GooP, and many other popular media outlets. He is also the host of the HGTV show, Build Me Up.

How to Enter

Now through noon on June 9, 2021, hopefuls are able to enter using a three-step process. Below are the instructions from Maker’s Mark:

On Twitter, tag someone (21+) in your life you want to share a bar with and tell us what makes them the remarkable person they are. Tag @MakersMark Use #MakersHour and post

