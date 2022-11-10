Man Jailed After Trying to Steal From Conor McGregor's Pub

A man has been sentenced to four and a half years in prison for his role in an attempt to burgle Marble Arch Pub in Dublin, Ireland, owned by UFC star Conor McGregor.

Jason Paget, 35, pleaded guilty to one count of burglary at the pub on August 12, 2021. Paget also pleaded guilty to counts of assault causing harm, taking possession of a vehicle without the consent of the owner and dangerous driving, offenses that came while he was on bail in relation to the burglary.

According to the Daily Mirror, the court heard that Irish police, aka gardai, noticed the pub’s alarm was ringing and the shutter had been forced open. They then witnessesed two men were attempting to push a cash register under the door, who went back inside when they noticed the gardai. Paget was arrested in the area about 30 minutes later in a “highly intoxicated state” with a cut on his head.

A second man, 34-year-old Charles Darcy, also pleaded guilty to the burglary. Darcy, who will be sentenced next month, pleaded guilty to one count of burglary at the pub, using a car without the consent of the owner and possession of a firearm.

On Dec. 18, 2021, Paget stole the keys of a car belonging to a pizza delivery driver and drove off in the vehicle — on the wrong side of the road and the wrong way on a roundabout. Gardai chased the car for about 10 minutes, at which point Paget crashed into a parked car and scuffled with a gardai member who sprayed him with pepper spray. The gardai member suffered a fractured hand in the scuffle.

The court noted that Paget had addiction issues at the time of the offense but is taking steps to deal with this. The probation report stated Paget is at “high risk” of re-offending.

Judge Orla Crowe banned Paget from driving for two years. Karl Monahan, Paget’s defending counsel, told the court that his client wished to apologize for his use of foul language toward the injured gardai member.

