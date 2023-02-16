Mariah Carey Expands Black Irish Liqueur to 3 New Countries

On Thursday, Black Irish Cream Liqueur, the brand founded by five-time Grammy Award-winner Mariah Carey Black Irish Cream Liqueur, announced its first expansion outside of the U.S.

This spring, Black Irish will expand its distribution to Mexico, Brazil and the Bahamas, with other markets “following shortly thereafter.”

“I am ecstatic to extend the reach of my cream-liqueur Black Irish to South America and the Caribbean,” Carey said in a news release. “My fans there have supported and given so much to me, so of course I wanted to create an opportunity for them to enjoy this delicious liqueur!”

Black Irish’s full portfolio – Original, Salted Caramel and White Chocolate – will be expanded Black Irish sells for a suggested retail price of $29 per 750-milliliter bottle.

The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer founded Black Irish in August 2021, and the brand is now available in 48 U.S. states.

The brand’s name is a nod to Carey’s heritage: Her mother is Irish-American, and her father is half-Black, half-Venezuelan.

