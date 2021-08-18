Mariah Carey Debuts a Range of Cream Liqueurs Called Black Irish | Whiskey Raiders

We all know about Kendall Jenner, George Clooney, Adam Levine, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s venture into the alcohol industry, and now Mariah Carey is joining the ranks with her new line, Black Irish Cream Liqueur.

The All I Want For Christmas singer has taken over Instagram posting all about the debut. One post saying, “Introducing Black Irish. Two years in the making. Truly a cause for celebration!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey)

“I wanted to create something that embodies the holidays and gives everyone a reason to celebrate year-round, and I really think we have done that with Black Irish,” says the crooner.

Black Irish is an ode to Carey’s heritage, with her Black-Venezuelan father and Irish mother. The liqueur has three different flavors; Original, White Chocolate, and Salted Caramel. While each of the flavors will have different colored packaging, each cap on the bottle will feature a metallic “MC” on the neck with a small butterfly, referencing the artist’s iconic album, “Butterfly”.

Each flavor of the liqueur is 17% ABV, and made in Ireland with dairy from the farms, and a blend of Irish Whiskey. Black Irish is available in certain stores near you and online, but it could be sold out at the current time.

