 Metallica Bassist Robert Trujillo Washes His Hair With Booze
The Secret to Metallica Bassist Robert Trujillo’s Long, ‘Fresh’ Hair? Washing It With Beer and Jägermeister

David MorrowApr 26th, 2023, 4:02 pm
Robert Trujillo of Metallica performs on day one of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on July 28 at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

In an interview with German publication Rock Antenne, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo was asked for the secret behind his “beautiful hair” — and he gave a surprising answer.

While he mainly attributed his long, healthy hair to his genetics — especially those from his Native American father — he revealed an unusual routine when asked if he used any special conditioners.

“You know, a little bit of beer in there and some Jägermeister,” Trujillo said. “Those are the key ingredients to fresh hair: Beer and Jäger.”

Trujillo said his long hair is a blessing and a curse, as it can clog the drains of showers and sinks, leading to “pretty massive” plumbing bills.

Jägermeister is made from 56 herbs, fruits, roots and spices including citrus peel, licorice, anise, poppy seeds, saffron, ginger, juniper berries and ginseng. With all of those natural ingredients, it’s certainly possible the German digestif could have beneficial effects on hair. There’s no real evidence to suggest that outside of Trujillo’s claim, though, so maybe hold off on washing your hair with Jäger for the time being.

Trujillo didn’t specify what kind of beer he washes his hair with, but we have to wonder if he’s tried washing his hair with whiskey. After all, Metallica has its own popular brand, Blackened.

David Morrow - Managing Editor

