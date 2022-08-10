Northern Mexico Drought Leads to Beer Production Halt

On Monday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador called for the northern part of the country to halt beer production as the area faces severe water shortages.

Citizens in northern Mexico, where beermakers including Heineken N.V. and Grupo Modelo have production facilities, have suffered from droughts for months.

“This is not to say we won’t produce any more beer, it’s to say that we won’t produce beer in the north—that’s over,” Lopez Obrador said, according to Fortune. “If they want to keep producing beer, increasing production, then all the support for the south or southeast.”

Lopez Obrador previously has called on beermakers to help address the issue. In July, Heineken offered to give up 20% of the rights it holds to water in Monterrey, Mexico, and donate a well.

The world’s largest beer exporter, Mexico provided 76% of beer imported by the U.S. last year.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!