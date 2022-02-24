Michelin-Style Pinnacle Guide for Bars Launches

Hannah Sharman-Cox and Siobhan Payne, co-founders of London Cocktail Week, announced Thursday that they have partnered with Global Bartending’s Dan Dove to create The Pinnacle Guide, a bar rating system similar to the restaurant industry’s Michelin Guide, according to Bar Magazine.

The Pinnacle Guide will operate on a three-level system, offering one, two or three “PINs” to rate the world’s best bars, rewarding “excellence based on factual, impartial information.”

Bars will be graded by anonymous local reviewers who will judge based on a published set of parameters, with the goal of making the awards process “clear and visible.”

The Pinnacle guide believes its system will “be used consistently across the globe,” according to Bar Magazine.

Hannah Sharman-Cox and Siobhan Payne said: “We have been working behind the scenes on actualizing The Pinnacle Guide for many years. We truly believe that the creation of such a system will help advance the interests of the bar industry and bring luxury drinking experiences to a wider consumer audience. We have been championing and promoting hospitality to the general public for well over a decade and believe we can continue this work on an even bigger scale.”

The Pinnacle Guide will begin in March with a six-month consultancy phase, during which all members of the global drinks industry are invited to shape the way excellence in bars is measured and rewarded.

There will be a series of open forums and panel discussions to finalize the format, plus one-on-one video calls. Anyone with an opinion is welcome to have their say, and anyone with an interest is welcome to watch the discussions, according to Bar Magazine.

Once the guide opens, the full schedule and sign-up links will be available at onthepinnacleguide.com/bepartoftheprocess.

After the consultancy phase, the final criteria and reviewer training programs will be formalized, with bar reviews starting and the first PIN announced in 2023. The Pinnacle Guide will begin awarding PINs in eight key markets in 2023 with the goal of expanding to 50 wider markets by 2025.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. Check out our Review Archive for reviews and thoughts from our in-house critic. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!