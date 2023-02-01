Michelob ULTRA Debuts Star-Studded 2023 Super Bowl Ads

On Wednesday, Michelob ULTRA, the second-largest beer brand in the U.S., unveiled two golf-themed ad spots that will air during Super Bowl LVII.

Michelob ULTRA’s 60-Second Super Bowl Ad: ‘New Members Day’

“New Members Day,” the 60-second ad, is a nod to the iconic movie “Caddyshack,” as it takes place at Bushwood Country Club. The ad spot depicts tennis superstar Serena Williams golfing against Emmy award-winning actor Brian Cox. The two are joined by other athletes including NBA player Jimmy Butler, soccer star Alex Morgan, former NFL quarterback Tony Romo, WNBA player Nneka Ogwumike and professional boxer Canelo Alvarez.

For the second year in a row, the ad features an equal number of female and male athletes, a reminder of Michelob ULTRA’s $100 million commitment to gender equality in sports.

“Golf is going through an exciting transformation to become more inclusive and more joyful, which perfectly aligns with Michelob ULTRA’s point of view and as such ended up serving as inspiration for our campaign this year,” Ricardo Marques, vice president of marketing at Michelob ULTRA, said in a news release. “Beyond entertaining we’re looking to engage our audience with an approach that combines creativity, commercial integration and new partnerships; we’re incredibly excited.”

Furthermore, Michelob ULTRA said it will introduce “groundbreaking” partnerships with Netflix, Instacart and Devereux Golf for a 2023 advertising campaign across digital, fashion, sports, entertainment and e-commerce.

Michelob ULTRA’s 30-Second Super Bowl Ad With Netflix

With the 30-second ad spot, Michelob ULTRA and Netflix teamed up to highlight the new Netflix docuseries “Full Swing,” which follows a group of professional golfers across a PGA Tour season. Romo, Morgan and pro golfer Rickie Fowler appear in the “Full Swing” ad, which will feature a QR code that fans can scan to receive early access to the first “Full Swing” episode, which will go live immediately after the Super Bowl on Sunday and will remain available until 11:59 p.m. ET Monday.

“Full Swing chronicles a pivotal moment in golf and we can’t wait for our fans to immerse themselves into the series and the lives of these talented athletes,” Magno Herran, vice president, marketing partnerships at Netflix, said in the news release. “Our members are always looking for unique ways to experience their favorite show or film and partnering with Michelob ULTRA is an incredible way to bring the two brands together to share the joy of the game.”

Michelob ULTRA is also partnering with InstaCart to make it easier for fans to buy beer for the big game and with Devreaux Golf to launch the brand’s first women’s line.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskies and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram