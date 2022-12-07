Tickets to Taste Midleton Whiskey Sell for $3,500

On Tuesday night, a whiskey of great value was opened in an unassuming location.

Gormley’s Pub, located in Rocky River, Ohio, opened a bottle of 47-year-old Midleton Irish Whiskey valued at more than $50,000 and shared it with 20 tasters who purchased a chance to enjoy the whiskey.

Midleton Very Rare Silent Distillery Collection Chapter Three is a single pot still Irish whiskey aged in ex-bourbon and ex-sherry barrels. Only 97 bottles of this whiskey were released in May.

The bottle arrived in Rocky River last month — guarded by a police escort.

Tickets to the event at the Clifton Club in Lakewood, Ohio, were priced at $3,500 for the first 19 buyers. The 20th ticket was raffled off between 200 people who each paid $100 for a chance to taste.

Proceeds from the event benefited Cleveland’s Malachi House, which serves homeless people who are terminally ill.

This was the second year of the event. Last year, the bottle selected was a $45,000 bottle of 46-year-old Midleton, and tickets were priced at $2,350 each.

