Midleton Unveils Silent Distillery Collection Chapter Three

Pernod Ricard-owned Irish whiskey brand Midleton Very Rare has unveiled the third installation in its Silent Distillery Collection, which has featured one release every year since 2020. The series will continue each year until it has hit its sixth annual bottling.

Midleton Very Rare Silent Distillery Collection Chapter Three is a 47-year-old expression made of two whiskies that were matured in an ex-Sherry butt and an ex-Bourbon barrel. Bottled at 55.7% ABV, the release is priced at $51,000 per 700-milliliter bottle.

The whiskey will be available for purchase in May. With only 97 bottles made available, this release is an extremely limited one.

Last July, Midleton opened a store in Dublin, Ireland. The store held the first bottle to go on sale in Ireland of Midleton Very Rare Silent Distillery Collection Chapter 2, aged 46 years.

A bottle of Midleton Very Rare Silent Distillery Chapter 2, worth about $45,000, was made available for tasting in late 2021 at a bar in Rocky River, Ohio. Tickets for the tasting were priced at $2,350 each.

Pernod Ricard is the seventh-biggest liquor company in the world, according to Yahoo. Beyond Midleton Very Rare, Pernod owns major brands such as Absolut, Jameson, Malibu, Kahlua and The Glenlivet.

In September, Pernod Ricard purchased major beverage retailer The Whisky Exchange. In November, Pernod was fined about $25,000 by the Chinese government for advertising violations.

