Milam and Greene Completes Major Distillery Expansion

Texas whiskey company Milam and Greene this week announced it has completed a multimillion-dollar expansion of its Blanco-based distillery, increasing production to more than 1,000 barrels annually.

The project encompasses all distillery operations, including new distilling equipment, increasing the distillery’s footprint, new warehousing facilities and updates to the tasting room.

“These updates to the Milam and Greene facilities in the Texas Hill Country were critical in realizing our long-term business plans, as we have grown on average more than 70% each year since we introduced the brand just before the pandemic, at the end of 2019,” Milam and Greene Whiskey CEO and master blender Heather Greene said in a news release. “Our production, managed by 30-year whiskey veteran and master distiller Marlene Holmes, has increased more than seven times since we launched to meet national demand for our prized bourbon and rye whiskies.”

As part of the expansion, Milam and Greene installed a 1,000-gallon Vendome copper pot still, which will work alongside the distillery’s existing 300-gallon Vendome copper pot still.

“Anything larger than that would create too much of a change in the organoleptic profile,” Greene said. “While still a relatively small production by Kentucky standards, the bespoke pot is where our magic lies, and we can’t wait to play with it.”

Along with the expansion, Milam and Greene has hired Rikk Munroe to be the new distillery manager and added two distillers as well as other new staff members to help with barrel management and movement, bottling and labeling.

Milam and Greene celebrated the expansion March 4 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, live music and the release of Milam and Greene Distillery Edition Batch 4 Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Only one barrel of the limited-edition bourbon was made, and it is available exclusively at the Milam and Greene Whiskey distillery.

