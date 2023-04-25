Miller High Life Releases Unusual Beer-Infused Truffles

On Tuesday, Beer brand Miller High Life announced the release of Miller-infused chocolate truffles, created in collaboration with award-winning chocolatier Phillip Ashley.

Miller High Life Bar Snack Truffles debuted with six flavors, each infused with Miller High Life and inspired by a bar snack.

Miller High Life Bar Snack Truffles Flavors Descriptions, Via the Brand

Grilled Cheese: Chef’s favorite to pair with a smooth High Life! Decadent triple cream cheese white chocolate ganache in a blond chocolate shell. A toasted toast to the everyday celebrations like a perfect cheese pull enjoyed on a bar stool

Lemon Pepper Chicken Wing: An innovative fried chicken ganache infused with lemon pepper seasoning. A lemon, pepper twist on your average chicken wing (and with less grease on your High Life bottle

Pretzel Praline: Salted pretzel and roasted pecans combined with handcrafted caramel and blond chocolate to make the ultimate sweet and salty bite. Sweet, salty and timeless, just like the pretzel bag you enjoyed at the jukebox

Beernut: Freshly roasted peanuts soaked in the Champagne of Beers then ground into our fragrant beernut butter and enrobed in a milk chocolate shell. Why don’t you build me up, beernut cup, while we finish this awesome karaoke set

Buttery Popcorn: White chocolate ganache infused with movie theatre style popcorn. An ode to the buttery, salty goodness of the popcorn machine at your favorite local dive

Sweet Potato Fry: Garnett sweet potato mash blended with blond chocolate for a sweet and savory bon bon. Everything’s better with fries, including your 2am food run.

The truffles will go on sale May 2 — National Truffle Day — for $35. They can be purchased here.

