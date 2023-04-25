 Miller High Life Releases Unusual Beer-Infused Truffles
These Chocolate Truffles Are Infused With Miller High Life and Come in Unusual Flavors Like ‘Lemon Pepper Chicken Wing’

David MorrowApr 25th, 2023, 7:43 pm
Miller High Life

(Photos: Miller High Life)

On Tuesday, Beer brand Miller High Life announced the release of Miller-infused chocolate truffles, created in collaboration with award-winning chocolatier Phillip Ashley.

Miller High Life Bar Snack Truffles debuted with six flavors, each infused with Miller High Life and inspired by a bar snack.

Miller High Life Bar Snack Truffles Flavors Descriptions, Via the Brand

Miller High Life

Grilled Cheese: Chef’s favorite to pair with a smooth High Life! Decadent triple cream cheese white chocolate ganache in a blond chocolate shell. A toasted toast to the everyday celebrations like a perfect cheese pull enjoyed on a bar stool

Lemon Pepper Chicken Wing: An innovative fried chicken ganache infused with lemon pepper seasoning. A lemon, pepper twist on your average chicken wing (and with less grease on your High Life bottle

Pretzel Praline: Salted pretzel and roasted pecans combined with handcrafted caramel and blond chocolate to make the ultimate sweet and salty bite. Sweet, salty and timeless, just like the pretzel bag you enjoyed at the jukebox

Beernut: Freshly roasted peanuts soaked in the Champagne of Beers then ground into our fragrant beernut butter and enrobed in a milk chocolate shell. Why don’t you build me up, beernut cup, while we finish this awesome karaoke set

Buttery Popcorn: White chocolate ganache infused with movie theatre style popcorn. An ode to the buttery, salty goodness of the popcorn machine at your favorite local dive

Sweet Potato Fry: Garnett sweet potato mash blended with blond chocolate for a sweet and savory bon bon. Everything’s better with fries, including your 2am food run.

The truffles will go on sale May 2 — National Truffle Day — for $35. They can be purchased here.

Bottle of the Month Club

David Morrow - Managing Editor

David Morrow is the managing editor of Whiskey Raiders and has been with the company since September 2021. David has worked in journalism since 2015 and has had bylines at Sports Illustrated, Def Pen, the Des Moines Register and the Quad City Times. David holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Saint Louis University and a Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. When he’s not tasting the newest exciting whiskey releases, David enjoys spending time with his wife and dog, watching sports and traveling.

