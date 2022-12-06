Miller High Life Launches Leg Lamp That Dispenses Beer

On Monday, beer brand Miller High Life announced the launch of a new product that’s an homage to a classic holiday movie, “A Christmas Story.”

Anyone who’s seen “A Christmas Story” will remember the iconic leg lamp from the movie. This holiday season, Miller High Life is releasing a leg lamp of its own — which dispenses beer.

The lamp, which stands at 3 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 35 pounds and dispenses a six-pack of beer, will be released this Friday at 10 a.m. EST. It will be available to buy here for $120. The lamp even comes in a “fra-gee-lay” box.

The leg lamp comes with three puck lights and a remote that controls brightness and color; nine AAA batteries for the puck lights; one C2025 battery for the remote control; a lamp shade; a Miller High Life finial; and instructions and a cleaning care card.

Miller is an absolute marketing rockstar, especially during the holidays. Last holiday season, Miller High Life launched a gingerbread dive bar, while Miller Lite released an ornament made to hold cans of beer.

In April, Miller Lite launched “beer drops,” which were meant to be placed in other light beers to make them taste more like Miller Lite.

