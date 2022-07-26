Miller Lite and J Balvin Unveil ‘BodegaWear’ Streetwear Collection, Including Bucket Hat That Doubles as Beer Bucket | Whiskey Raiders

Miller Lite on Tuesday announced that it has teamed up with musical artist J Balvin to launch a merchandise line “inspired by the vibe, look, and culture of one of the most authentic spots in the community” — the bodega.

“For millions of people, a stop at the bodega is part of their daily routine,” J Balvin said in a news release.. “It’s a space deeply-rooted in community, where you always know what you’re looking for but never know what you’re going to get – a place where street style meets convenience. This collection is reflective of that easy but functional vibe.”

The BodegaWear streetwear collection comprises 10 pieces, including a bucket hat that doubles as a beer bucket, socks, slides, a varsity jacket, two T-shirts, a hoodie and more. There are also two non-streetwear items available: a coozie and cooler.

“Bodegas are much more than stores – they’re neighborhood hubs that truly bring people together. So, when we decided to launch a merch collaboration with J Balvin, we wanted to pay tribute and give back to these beloved, local institutions and the way people effortlessly combine street style and comfort on their bodega runs,” said Sofia Colucci, vice president of the Miller family of brands. “Whether it’s heading out to grab a snack or a six-pack of Miller Lite, we hope BodegaWear encourages drinkers to live authentically and find their Miller Time no matter where they are going.”

Miller Lite will donate all proceeds of BodegaWear sales to Accion Opportunity Fund to help support bodegas, corner stores and Latino-owned businesses.

Click here to shop the full collection.

How to Win BodegaWear Merch

If you don’t want to shop the collection, there’s a way to win BodegaWear merch for free.

Fans can visit the Meta Lite Bar, a virtual bar in the metaverse that Miller Lite released in February. Once you’re signed in and in Meta Lite Bar, click the giant virtual Ice Boom Box Cooler and play the game daily for a chance to win free Miller Lite x J Balvin BodegaWear merch.

