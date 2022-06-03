Pride Month: Miller Lite Publishes 'Beers & Queer History'

Every June, people across the United States celebrate Pride Month – a time to recognize the achievements of the LGBTQ+ community. This year, Miller Lite is marking the occasion with the release of “Beers & Queer History” – a guidebook written by LGBTQ+ scholar/historian Dr. Eric Cervini.

Visit https://t.co/eySPZZaKZo every Monday in June for a surprise book drop! https://t.co/zGhJz47gIw — Miller Lite (@MillerLite) June 1, 2022

Miller Lite and Cervini aim to shine a light on pivotal moments in LGBTQ+ history when bars and bar culture played a big role, according to a news release.

Some things readers will find in the guide:

Little-known stories of ten iconic bars : White Horse Inn (Oakland, CA), The Chicken Hut (Washington, DC), Black Cat Café (San Francisco, CA), Julius’ (New York, NY), Black Cat Tavern (Los Angeles, CA), Rusty’s (Philadelphia, PA), The Stonewall Inn (New York, NY), Jeffery Pub (Chicago, IL), Club One (Savannah, GA) and Panic Bar (Lincoln, NE).

: White Horse Inn (Oakland, CA), The Chicken Hut (Washington, DC), Black Cat Café (San Francisco, CA), Julius’ (New York, NY), Black Cat Tavern (Los Angeles, CA), Rusty’s (Philadelphia, PA), The Stonewall Inn (New York, NY), Jeffery Pub (Chicago, IL), Club One (Savannah, GA) and Panic Bar (Lincoln, NE). Details on the bars’ police raids, unique quirks and famous patrons/workers

Key moments that began in these bars that turned into mass movements

that began in these bars that turned into mass movements One of a kind illustrations of each iconic spot

Physical copies of the guide are available for purchase at shop.millerlite.com. The guide costs $19.33, in honor of the United States’ first known queer bar, Café Lafitte, which opened in 1933 in New Orleans. All proceeds will support the Equality Federation.

