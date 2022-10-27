Pendleton Whisky Named Partner of Minnesota Vikings

Pendleton Whisky on Tuesday announced a partnership with the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings. Beginning this season, which started in September and runs through Feb. 12, Pendleton Whisky will be a partner and the preferred cocktail of the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

“We are excited about this partnership because the Vikings exude the same grit and toughness that Pendleton Whisky represents,” Lander Otegui, senior vice president of marketing at Proximo Spirits, said in a news release. “Also, the Vikings famously have some of the best and most dedicated fans in the league. We cannot wait to grab gameday by the horns and raise a glass of Pendleton Whisky with Vikings fans during all future home games.”

Pendleton is distilled in Canada by an undisclosed producer and finished and bottled at Hood River in Oregon.

Through the partnership, Vikings fans will be able to sample Pendleton Whisky at four home games. Additionally, Pendleton will hold sweepstakes for fans to enter through the Vikings’ digital and social platforms. Also part of the partnership will be “surprise appearances” by former Vikings, cheerleaders, team mascot Viktor and Pendleton’s “Pendleton Posse.”

Minneapolis’ Longhouse will also be rebranded as the Pendleton Whisky Longhouse.

“We’re proud to provide the best spirits to our passionate fans, so bringing Pendleton Whisky on as a partner felt like the perfect fit,” said Martin Nance, executive vice president and chief marketing officer, Minnesota Vikings. “We look forward to introducing fans to the newly named Pendleton Whisky Longhouse to enjoy throughout the season.”

