Mom Wants a Whiskey For Mother’s Day | Whiskey Raiders

Sometimes motherhood can be hard. This Mother’s day grab your mom the best whiskey you can find.

With Mother’s Day this weekend, we have curated the perfect list of Whiskey’s your mom will love as a gift. Forget chocolate and red wine- trust us.

Buffalo Trace Antique Collection: George T. Stagg 2020

If you believe your mom deserves the best of the best, Buffalo Trace Antique Collection: George T. Stagg 2020 the whiskey to buy. Retailing around $900, it will not disappoint in flavor, and quickly become your mom’s favorite dram. It is available for purchase here.

Angel’s Envy Rye

If mom is looking for something a bit sweeter and spicier when it comes to flavor, this Angel’s Envy Rye is great in a Manhattan, or sipped neat. “It Smells like pancakes on a Saturday morning.” Just like the ones she makes.

Aberfeldy 12yr

If Mom needs a drink with a bit more peat, Aberfeldy 12 is the one to grab. It’s sweet on the palate with Cream, apples, some pepper. Available for Purchase from Reserve Bar.

1792 Bottled in Bond

1792 Bottled in Bond is a popular bourbon that is a reminder of a banana split, with nuts on top. Well priced, and goes well in any cocktail, she will be happy to have it in her home bar.