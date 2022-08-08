Monster Teases Boozy 'The Beast Unleashed' — What We Know

Monster Beverage Corporation, makers of the popular Monster Energy brand, on Thursday unveiled plans to enter the Monster brand into the alcohol sector with a ready-to-drink product.

Here’s everything we learned from the announcement of the first alcoholic beverage from Monster:

The name

Monster’s debut alcoholic beverage will be called The Beast Unleashed.

Alcohol Content

Monster The Beast Unleashed will contain 6% ABV.

The Number of Flavors

Monster The Beast Unleashed will come in four flavors. We don’t yet know what those flavors will be, however. If the brand goes with boozy versions of its non-alcoholic flavors, like MTN DEW did with HARD MTN DEW, we should expect some assortment of original, Watermelon, White Pineapple, Nitro Super Dry (which has a citrusy profile) and Assault Energy (which the brand describes as having a “bourbon cola + Monster” flavor profile).

“Our innovation pipeline of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages is robust and exciting,” Rodney C. Sacks, chairman and co-CEO, said in the company’s 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results report.

When The Beast Unleashed Will Come Out

Monster said that The Beast Unleashed will be released in the fourth quarter of 2022, meaning sometime between October and December. However, the new drinks won’t roll out to every state at once. We don’t yet know which states will get access to The Beast Unleased, but Monster said it aims to have the drinks distributed nationally by the end of 2023.

Distribution Details

The Beast Unleashed will launch through beer distributors in the U.S. The Beast Unleashed will initially be offered in 16-ounce single serve cans and variety packs of 12-ounce cans.

While The Beast Unleashed will be first Monster-created alcoholic beverage, it’s not the company’s first foray into the world of alcohol. In January, Monster acquired craft beer and hard seltzer producer CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective LLC, adding the Cigar City, Oskar Blues, Deep Ellum, Perrin Brewing, Squatters and Wasatch brands to the Monster beverage portfolio.

