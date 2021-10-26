The Monster Mimosa: A Killer Halloween Cocktail you Can’t Resist | Whiskey Raiders

This cocktail might seem cute as a pumpkin on the outside, but it has a serious kick and includes both bourbon and champagne. It takes inspiration from everyone’s brunch-time favorite, the mimosa, but this is a monster cocktail if we ever saw one.

Whiskey Raiders’ Monster Mimosa Ingredients

1 1/2 ounces bourbon

bourbon 1/2 ounce orange liqueur

orange liqueur orange juice

3 ounces champagne or to taste

champagne or to taste Lime twist , for garnish

, for garnish Orange wheel , for garnish

Whiskey Raiders’ Monster Mimosa Steps

Grab your glass and start with pouring in the bourbon. For this drink, I used Buffalo Trace. Next, add the orange liqueur and pour in about three ounces of champagne or to taste. Finally, top off your drink with orange juice, and you’ve got your Monster Mimosa.

The Pumpkin Top Garnish

The garnish and the color are primarily what make this cocktail Halloween-themed. To make the “pumpkin top” garnish, slice an orange wheel and make a tiny slit in the middle. Next, take a lime and run a peeler halfway around it. To get the “stem” edges straight, slice off the sides with a knife. Then, twist the lime peel to look like a curly stem and place it in the slit you cut in the orange.

Put your “pumpkin top: in the beverage, and voilá — a pumpkin-inspired drink.

