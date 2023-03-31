Top Whiskeys Released in March 2023 | Whiskey Raiders

March was an exciting month for whiskey releases, with prominent brands and new faces welcoming whiskeys to the market. With the latest installment of our monthly roundup, we’re here to get you up to date on all of the top whiskeys released last month that you need to know about.

Heaven Hill Touts ‘Forward-Thinking Innovation’ With 2nd Heritage Collection Release — a 20-Year-Old Corn Whiskey

Bardstown, Kentucky-based whiskey producer Heaven Hill announced the release of Heaven Hill Heritage Collection 20-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Corn Whiskey.

Bottled at 115 proof, Heaven Hill Heritage Collection 20-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Corn Whiskey launched March 1 at a suggested retail price of $289.99.

The 2023 Heritage Collection edition features Heaven Hill’s corn whiskey mashbill, composed of 80% corn, 12% malted barley and 8% rye. The release is made up entirely of 110 barrels produced in October 2002 pulled from the third floor of Heaven Hill’s Rickhouse 1K.

WhistlePig Makes History With Debut of 21 Year Old Single Malt Whiskey, The Béhôlden

WhistlePig Whiskey unveiled an exciting new release: WhistlePig The Béhôlden Single Malt Whiskey.

This release is highly significant for a number of reasons. First, it’s the first single malt WhistlePig has ever released. WhistlePig is known almost exclusively for its rye whiskeys but recently expanded into bourbon, as well. Second, The Béhôlden was aged 21 years, an extraordinarily long time for any whiskey, but especially an American single malt, which is a relatively young category. WhistlePig is touting this new expression as the “first-ever super-aged North American Single Malt,” claiming its 21-year age statement is “more than twice as long as the oldest American Single Malt.”

WhistlePig The Béhôlden is aged for 21 years in American Oak ex-bourbon barrels and — to give it that WhistlePig flair — finished for four weeks in WhistlePig Rye barrels before being bottled at 92 proof.

WhistlePig The Béhôlden is available nationwide in select retail stores and online at shop.whistlepigwhiskey.com for $799.99 per 750-milliliter bottle.

13 Years After Being Paralyzed in a College Football Game, Eric LeGrand Launches Whiskey Brand

Eric LeGrand, the former Rutgers football player who was paralyzed while making a tackle during a game in 2010, launched a whiskey brand in March.

The 32-year-old, who is paralyzed from the neck down, is kicking off Eric LeGrand Whiskey with a Kentucky straight bourbon, which is available from the brand’s online shop for $44.99 per bottle.

Laws Whiskey House Unveils 7th Batch of Bonded Four Grain Bourbon

In early March, Colorado distillery Laws Whiskey House announced the 2023 release of its Bottled in Bond Four Grain Bourbon.

For the second year in a row, Laws’ Bonded Four Grain Bourbon has been aged for eight years, and once again consists of two separate batches, one from fall 2014, marked with batch code #7-F, and the other from spring 2015, marked with batch code #7-S.

Laws Whiskey House Bottled in Bond Four Grain Bourbon batch 7 is available at the Laws Whiskey House Tasting Room, online at lawswhiskeyhouse.com and through national distribution in key markets across the country for a suggested retail price of $79.99.

Woodford Reserve, Kentucky Derby Museum Collab on Extremely Limited Bourbon Box Set Dedicated to Secretariat

About two months ahead of the 2023 Kentucky Derby, Kentucky distillery Woodford Reserve and the Kentucky Derby Museum unveiled a highly limited Bourbon Box Set centered around a rare Woodford Reserve bourbon — the only Woodford Reserve Double Oaked Personal Selection pick of 2022.

Two batches were selected and bottled for the museum — enough bourbon for 400 box sets, which were made available to purchase via lottery earlier this month. Each box set was priced at $750 plus tax.

Virginia Distillery Announces American Single Malt Whisky Finished in Coffee Casks

This month, American single malt producer Virginia Distillery Company announced two important things: a scholarship fund and a whiskey.

Virginia Distillery Company Scholar’s Craft Coffee Cask American Single Malt Whisky is made from 100% malted barley, aged in ex-bourbon casks and finished in barrels that previously held ethically sourced small-batch coffee. The whisky is bottled at 92 proof and will sell for a suggested retail price of $59.99.

After Being ‘Thrown Out’ of the Company He Started, WhistlePig Founder Raj Bhakta is Back With a New Whiskey

Bhakta Spirits, the brand founded by WhistlePig founder Raj Bhakta, recently announced the launch of its first bourbon.

Sourced from MGP in Indiana, Bhakta Bourbon 2013 is made from a mashbill composed of 99% corn. It was aged for nearly 10 years and finished in French Oak barrels that formerly contained Armagnac vintages dating all the way back to 1868, including the ultra-rare Bhakta Vintage Armagnac. The bourbon will sell for a suggested retail price of $149.

Jack Daniel’s Continues Resurgent Line of Age-Stated Whiskeys With Debut of 12-Year Expression

Tennessee whiskey giant Jack Daniel’s announced two new releases: the very first batch of Jack Daniel’s 12 Years Old and batch 2 of Jack Daniel’s 10 Years Old.

Jack Daniel’s 12 Years Old Tennessee Whiskey is bottled at 107 proof — an exciting bump in alcohol content from the 10-year. Meanwhile, Jack Daniel’s 10-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey batch 2 is bottled at 97 proof. They are available in the U.S. 700-milliliter bottles for suggested retail prices of $80 for the 12-year and $70 for the 10-year.

Recently Revived Historic Whiskey Brand Green River Continues Ascent With 2 New Bourbons

Owensboro, Kentucky distillery Green River announced two new whiskeys: Green River Wheated Bourbon and Green River Full Proof Single Barrel Bourbon. They’re priced at $34.99 and $59.99, respectively.

Pinhook Continues Vertical Series With its ‘Most Limited Edition to Date’ — a 7 Year Old Rye Whiskey

Pinhook Bourbon announced the release of its newest whiskey: Vertical Series Rye 7-Year. In a news release announcing the launch, Pinhook called the whiskey, which is blended from only 28 barrels, its “most limited edition to date.”

Pinhook’s Vertical Series follows a group of bourbon and rye barrels sourced from MGP in Indiana as they mature from four to 12 years old. Since each barrel in the group has a similar fill date and contains whiskey made with the same mashbill (95% rye and 5% malted barley), the only difference between each whiskey is the aging process (and proof).

Pinhook 7-Year Vertical Series will sell for a retail price of $77.99.

The Glen Grant Releases 21 Year Old Scotch, the Oldest Whisky in Its Permanent Collection

Speyside scotch whisky distillery The Glen Grant announced the release of the oldest expression in its permanent collection.

The Glen Grant 21 Years Old launches this month and joins the 10-, 12-, 15- and 18-year-old whiskies in the Glen Grant portfolio.

Bottled at 92 proof, The Glen Grant 21 is blended in small batches at the Glen Grant distillery in Rothes.

The Glen Grant 21 Years Old is available in key global markets including the U.S., UK and Asia at a suggested retail price of $360.

This Distillery Just Released Its 1st Refillable Whisky Bottle

English spirits producer White Peak Distillery has announced the first main 2023 release from its Wire Works Whisky brand: Caduro, a refillable whisky whose bottle can be brought back to the distillery once emptied to be filled back up.

Bottled at 46.8% ABV, Caduro is a lightly peated single malt whisky aged in American and French oak casks.

Caduro will be the first Wire Works Whisky release to be offered as a refillable whisky. Visitors to the distillery in Belper may bring their empty Caduro bottles to the distillery shop and get a 15% refill discount.

‘You Can’t Have Great Whiskey Without Great Wood’: Chicken Cock Unveils Double Oak Whiskey

Chicken Cock Whiskey announced its latest release, Chicken Cock Double Oak Kentucky Whiskey.

Bottled at 92 proof, this new whiskey was created due to an increased consumer demand for double-oaked whiskey, Chicken Cock said in a news release. “Double oak” refers to the process of moving whiskey from one oak barrel into another after a designated period of maturation.

In the case of Chicken Cock Double Oak, this whiskey spent seven years in used barrels and then was transferred into new white American oak barrels which spent 18 months on the top floor of a Bardstown Bourbon Company rickhouse during a hot summer.

Chicken Cock Double Oak is available nationally at retail and online at www.chickencockwhiskey.com, Caskers and ReserveBar for a suggested retail price of $99.99 per 750-milliliter bottle.

Glenfiddich Unveils Grand Yozakura, a 29-Year-Old Scotch With an Unheard-of Japanese Influence

Scotch whisky producer Glenfiddich announced its latest release: Glenfiddich Grand Yozakura.

Aged 29 years, Grand Yozakura is the first single malt scotch whisky to be finished in casks that previously held Awamori, the oldest distilled spirit in Japan. The whisky spent six months in Awamori casks.

Bottled at 45.1% ABV, Glenfiddich Grand Yozakura is available in limited quantities in the U.S. for a suggested retail price of $1,999.

