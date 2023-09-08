Moonshine Sliders Set to Debut At Wahlburgers For The Fall

Mark, Donnie, and Paul Wahlberg’s popular Wahlburgers restaurant and bar is set to team up with Sugarlands Distilling Co. to launch moonshine-infused pulled pork sliders, according to Monday’s news release issued by the brands. The moonshine-infused pork sliders will be available at Wahlburgers from September 5 through November.

The recipe was inspired by a trip to Tennessee and created by Chef Paul Wahlberg. During the trip, Chef Paul explored the hidden world of Moonshining and used the experience as a basis for the recipe.

“I’m always searching for new ideas to bring to my kitchen, and my latest trip to Tennessee was full of unexpected stories, people and flavors that inspired me greatly,” said Chef Paul according to the news release.

The recipe features Apple Rye BBQ Pork Sliders with a homemade BBQ sauce using Mark Ramsey and Digger Manes Rye Apple Moonshine. Ramsey and Manes star in the Discovery Channel’s show “Moonshiners.”

Chef Paul spent time with Mark and Digger who introduced him to moonshining and gave him a private tour of Sugarlands’ distillery. Camera crews captured footage of the tour and it will be available on Sugarlands and Wahlburgers’ social channels within the next month.

The sliders will be paired with freshly prepared coleslaw and onion rings.

The burger joint, owned by actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg is run by their brother Chef Paul Wahlberg. Wahlburgers is also launching a bespoke cocktail that hosts the name “Bootlegger Apple Cider.” The cocktail is “the perfect fall compliment,” according to the brand, and is meant to pair with the sliders.

“Mark, Digger and everyone at Sugarlands were fantastic hosts, and I left with a new understanding of the rich history of moonshine and the area’s devotion to slow-cooked barbecue. I can’t wait to share my interpretation of this southern staple with Wahlburgers guests this fall,” Chef Paul concluded.

