Dinner Featuring Yamazaki 55 Year Costs More Than $5,000

Morimoto Asia Restaurant in Disney Springs in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, is hosting a special dinner featuring an extremely rare and expensive bottle of Japanese whisky, and attendance is far from cheap.

The Dec. 4 event, hosted by Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto, costs $5,055 per person. The reason the dinner is so expensive is the offering of Yamazaki 55 Year, a bottle of which recently sold for €681,000 (about $774,000) at auction.

Here is Morimoto Asia’s description of the event on its website.

Beginning at 7:30 p.m., guests will enjoy a multi-course dining experience, with a menu fully customized and served by Chef Morimoto. Each taste will be masterfully designed to pair with aged Yamazaki whisky – 12, 18, and 25 years. Guests will finish their culinary journey by becoming one of a select few in the world to get to taste the smooth and woody notes of the exclusive and high-end Yamazaki 55.

Each attendee at the event will receive a custom engraved Yamazaki 55 glass. Yamazaki 55 Year is the oldest Japanese whisky in the world. Only 100 bottles were released.

Believe it or not, $5,000 should be considered a bargain for a chance to taste Yamazaki 55 (plus get to have what we’re sure will be a fabulous meal). A similar event including a Yamazaki 55 tasting was held at a bar in Honolulu, Hawaii, last month, and tickets were priced at $25,000 a person.

A single bottle of Yamazaki 55 Year is available at online retailer Dekanta for $950,000.

