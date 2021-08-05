MSNBC's Morning Joe Roasts Mike Pompeo Over Missing Whiskey

MSNBC’s Morning Joe has a message for Mike Pompeo — who is in some hot water over a missing $5,800 bottle of Whiskey gifted to him by Japan: Stick with the cheap stuff.

In a comical segment on Thursday’s program, Joe Scarborough and Willie Geist made light of the State Department’s investigation into the missing booze.

“We’ve all been there,” Geist said — with Scarborough cackling in the background. “We don’t know what happened. You find the empty bottle in the recycling in the morning.”

“I have no idea,” Scarborough said — mockingly slurring for comedic effect.

“This happens!” The MSNBC host added.

Geist went on to note the comments of Pompeo’s attorney — who said the former secretary of state has no memory of the gift.

“I’ll bet he has no memory,” Scarborough joked.

Geist pointed out that the appraised value of the gift was more than $5,000 greater than the amount allowed for a government official to accept as a gift.

“That’s why you just drink Early Times from a plastic bottle,” Geist snarked. “If you lose that one, you’re only out a few bucks.”

Lest the Early Times slander get too overboard, our Jay West gives the 150th Anniversary edition a solid 85, calling it “shockingly enjoyable.” Still, it likely pales in comparison to whatever Pompeo did or did not get.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

