New Bourbon Passport is Your Perfect Guide to the Best Whiskey in Kentucky | Whiskey Raiders

The Kentucky Distillers’ Association has announced the new 2021 Kentucky Bourbon Trail Passport and Field Guide. The 150 page document is a must-have for anyone planning to visit any or all of the 37 distilleries that are part of the official KBT. The guide contains all the information needed for planning travel, food, tours, tastings, and cocktails for both macro and craft distilleries.

New for 2021, visiting the distilleries of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and receiving passport stamps for visiting/touring, will help unlock perks like special barware, tastings, private barrel selections, and even access to collectible bottles.

For the 19 distilleries on the Craft Trail side, visitors can now receive challenge coins for visiting each distillery in 4 different regions. Visiting all 19 will net you a custom barrel stave to display your coins.

Tourists with previous years passports can still use and combine their stamps with the updated version as long as it is before December 31, 2021. The new passport can be purchased at any of the participating distilleries or online at the KBT website for $5.99

