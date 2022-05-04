Green Roof Installed at Cairn Distillery | Whiskey Raiders

The Cairn Distillery at Grantown-on-Spey unveiled its new “green” roof this month.

At 900 square meters (about 10k square feet), it’s one of the most extensive green roofs ever installed in Cairngorm National Park and was incorporated into the design to allow the building to blend into its local environment. The green roof uses sedum – a plant that is easy to maintain and requires little water and few nutrients. It is ideal for use on green roofs as it is very resilient and can even survive drought.

The Cairn is the second distillery for Gordon & MacPhail, a family firm that owns Benromach Distillery at Forres. It was announced that they intended to build a second distillery in 2018. Work started on site once restrictions on construction were lifted in July 2020.

When discussing the location chosen for the second distillery, Mackintosh, Managing Director, stated, “We were originally drawn to this site because of its stunning surroundings, and it was important to us the distillery should sit well within this world class landscape. The sedum roof is just one of the design features which makes this possible.”

The new Cairn Distillery location will offer a visitor experience, tasting rooms, a bistro, and retail space. It is due to open in the summer.

