New Irish Whiskey Is First Of Its Kind | Whiskey Raiders

(Image via Blacks Brewery and Distillery)

Blacks is an Irish spirits company that is no stranger to establishing firsts in the country’s spirits industry. They are Ireland’s first co-brewery/distillery and have made the first Irish Rum, importing molasses but otherwise producing it entirely on the island. They are now taking similar steps with their whiskey.

Blacks 18 Year Single Malt Irish Whiskey is a new release from the company that utilizes their rum to be the first Irish Whiskey finished in Irish Rum Casks. Blacks sourced the whiskey looking for a spirit that could be elevated from their own award winning spirit and finished it in rum casks for an undisclosed amount of time. The result is a 56% ABV, cask strength bottling available exclusively through their web store. For €500, you can get one of the 563 available bottles, a treasure chest style box, and a 20mL sample of the whiskey should collectors want to try the whiskey without opening the bottle.

