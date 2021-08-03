NFL Team Buffalo Bills Adopts Terrible Whiskey Skrewball As Official Partner

Two unlikely giants of industry joined forces today, though it’s clear nobody expected it. An NFL team and Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey have teamed up – the flavored whiskey is now the official whiskey of the Buffalo Bills.

The Buffalo Bills played their 61st season in 2020 and are gearing up for what is hopefully a successful 2021 season as well. The Bills ended with a notable season last year, with a final season record of 13-3.

On the other hand, we have Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey.