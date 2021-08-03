NFL Team Buffalo Bills Adopts Terrible Whiskey Skrewball As Official Partner

Buffalo Bills Partner With Skrewball Whiskey – In a Marriage Oddly Befitting a Four-Time Super Bowl Loser and the Worst Whiskey Ever
Two unlikely giants of industry joined forces today, though it’s clear nobody expected it. An NFL team and Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey have teamed up – the flavored whiskey is now the official whiskey of the Buffalo Bills.
The Buffalo Bills played their 61st season in 2020 and are gearing up for what is hopefully a successful 2021 season as well. The Bills ended with a notable season last year, with a final season record of 13-3.
On the other hand, we have Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey.
“Skrewball is a great product with a great story and has quickly become a staple at tailgates and games across the United States,” said Dan Misko, Pegula Sports & Entertainment senior vice president of business development. “We’re proud to welcome Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey as the Official Whiskey of the Buffalo Bills.” (press release)
“Perhaps Dan Misko hasn’t tried the whiskey yet – it’s one of the worst we’ve had the displeasure of trying. Skrewball is bottled at 35% ABV flavored entirely with artificial flavorings, and contains an exorbitant amount of sugar. Technically, the flavored whiskey category allows for spirit specialties like these to be considered “Flavored Whiskeys” but it’s more like a liqueur. As we’ve noted before, when Jamie Foxx acquired Brown Sugar Bourbon, bourbon whiskey can’t be flavored or colored. That said, liqueurs are open season.”
As a result, the union is interesting. Fans of football games and tailgating have long been known to pour Fireball – a cinnamon flavored whiskey with a comparable amount of sugar and flavoring – but peanut butter whiskey only has so much mileage for mixing.