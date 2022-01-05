Denver Nightclub Owner in Trouble After Trying to Bribe Cop

A Denver nightclub has had its liquor license stripped following multiple alleged violations on the property.

Beta Nightclub, located at 1909 Blake St. in Denver, allegedly distributed drugs and attempted to bribe an officer during a police investigation. This is not the first time this nightclub has been in trouble with the law; fights have occurred there at least monthly, and other violations include alcohol sales after 2 a.m. as well as permitting the sales of narcotics on site.

According to KDVR, Hussam Kayali, the club manager, allegedly aggravated the circumstances that were found to support taking away the liquor license, including Kayali’s presence during brawls and his illegal allowance of alcohol consumption beyond 2 a.m.

Kayali is also said to have “escalated disagreements during inspections into attempted intimidation of the [Denver Police Department] and [Denver Fire Department] staff by declaring he was a member of the La Cosa Nostra.”

Kayali also attempted to bribe a police officer to influence the legal process, offering money for assurance that “things would come out right,” as stated in the director of the Department of Excise and Licenses’ final report.

