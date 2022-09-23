Nikka Discovery Series Continues in 2022 With 2 Whiskies

Japanese whisky brand Nikka, which is owned by Asahi, is continuing its Nikka Discovery Series with two new whiskies: Yoichi Single Aromatic Yeast and Miyagikyo Aromatic Yeast.

The Nikka Discovery 2022 expressions are said to highlight “unique” aromas generated through fermentation, according to The Spirits Business.

Yoichi Single Aromatic Yeast is partly made from a batch that has an estery aroma reminiscent of ginjyo sake, per the brand, while Miyagikyo Single Malt Aromatic Yeast is said to have a fruity scent of peach and apricot.

The brand conducted experimental whisky making using various yeast cultures, according to The Spirits Business.

“Nikka Discovery 2022 is a fruit of our vast reserve of yeast cultures and accumulated knowhow to use them, along with skillful blending,” Emiko Kaji, Nikka Whisky international business development manager, said, per The Spirits Business. “Our blenders took great care to enhance only good aromas and integrate them with the original style of each distillery.”

The expressions are limited to 20,000 bottles each worldwide. Both are priced at a suggested retail price of €245 in France and $275 in the U.S.

The first two whiskies in the Discovery Series launched last September.

