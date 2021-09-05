Buffalo Trace Wins Big At 2021 International Spirits Challenge | Whiskey Raiders

Maintaining its status as the World’s Most Award-Winning Distillery, Buffalo Trace takes home a total of 16 medals at the 2021 International Spirits Challenge (ISC).

Of the 16 medals, the distillery also took home 10 gold medals and was awarded six silver medals

following this year’s blind tastings, which took place in the United Kingdom. Panels of experienced judges score products’ aroma, appearance, taste, and finish before they are awarded an ISC medal. This is done over 12 days of intense blind tastings.

Gold Medals:

• Eagle Rare 10 Year Old Bourbon

• Stagg Jr. Bourbon

• Col. E. H. Taylor, Jr. Small Batch Bourbon

• Col. E. H. Taylor, Jr. Single Barrel Bourbon

• Col E. H. Taylor, Jr. Barrel Proof Bourbon

• Col. E. H. Taylor, Jr. Straight Rye Whiskey

• W. L. Weller Antique 107 Bourbon

• W. L. Weller Full Proof Bourbon

• W. L. Weller 12 Year Old Bourbon

• Elmer T. Lee Single Barrel Bourbon

Silver Medals:

• Buffalo Trace Bourbon

• W. L. Weller Single Barrel Bourbon

• W. L. Weller Special Reserve Bourbon

• W. L. Weller CYPB Bourbon

• Buffalo Trace Distillery Bourbon Cream

• Wheatley Vodka

It’s always good to see the philanthropic distilleries receive much-deserved accolades, and no doubt, there will be many more to come.

