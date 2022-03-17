Mike Brey Wanted Irish Whiskey After Notre Dame March Win

After Notre Dame basketball won its “First Four” game of March Madness to qualify to the main bracket of the 2022 NCAA Tournament, head coach Mike Brey was cognizant that the two overtime periods of the game had pushed the game past midnight in Dayton, Ohio, making it St. Patrick’s Day.

“There better be some Irish whiskey on that plane. I’m drinking some of that,” Brey told sideline reporter Jon Rothstein.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish won 4 minutes into St. Patrick’s Day – found your new favorite coach, Mike Brey, @JoeHealey42 ☘️🏀 cc: @JonRothstein pic.twitter.com/RBuQ0frHI5 — Andrew Taylor (@andrewtaylor09) March 17, 2022

The Fighting Irish topped Rutgers 89-87 in double OT after Paul Atkinson Jr. scored in the final seconds to claim the lead.

Notre Dame had a late, long flight out of Dayton to San Diego, California, where it will face off against sixth-seeded Alabama on Friday — a basketball contest between two football schools.

No word yet on whether there was Irish whiskey on the plane for Brey.

