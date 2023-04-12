Nowadays Launches as 1st Nationwide Cannabis-Infused Spirit

On Wednesday, Nowadays announced the nationwide launch of its line of nonalcoholic, THC-infused spirits.

“We created Nowadays to change the future of how we drink with an easy entry point to cannabis that can be enjoyed in place of alcohol,” Justin Tidwell, Nowadays co-founder, said in a news release. “The future of the cannabis industry is dependent on creating the next generation of products that will draw in mass market consumers. By leading with a low dose of THC packaged in a familiar format, we are excited to be at the forefront of this new chapter.”

Available in Low Dose and Micro Dose formats, Nowadays was created to “bridge the gap between non-alcoholic and alcoholic products, creating the perfect middle ground to achieve a social buzz without negative after-effects,” according to the brand.

Nowadays is sold in 750-milliliter bottles and is available for consumers 21 and older to purchase online at trynowadays.com and at select retailers. The 33-milligram THC Micro Dose retails for $39.99, while the 100-milligram THC Low Dose goes for $59.99. Micro Dose contains 2 milligrams of THC per 1.5-ounce serving, while the Low Dose contains 6. Each serving contains 10 calories and 2 milligrams of sugar.

Nowadays says its products deliver a “gentle lift” within 15 minutes of consumption, without the hangover of alcohol.

The Nowadays flavor profile is described as “fruit-forward” with no cannabis taste.

“As cannabis legislation and regulations are constantly evolving, we’re proud to be the first cannabis-infused spirit with mass market availability,” said Anthony Puterman, Nowadays co-founder. “We intentionally developed Nowadays as a low dose cannabis product to be able to reach as many consumers as possible and look forward to expanding our retail presence in the coming months.”

