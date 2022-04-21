Old Bay Vodka Awarded Prestigious Double Gold Medal

George’s Beverage Company announced Thursday that its Old Bay Vodka was awarded the Double Gold Medal in the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. The Double Gold Medal is awarded to entries that receive Gold Medal ratings from all 34 members of the judging panel.

“We launched OLD BAY® VODKA last month after working for three years to create a great tasting spirit with the quintessential yet subtle flavors of OLD BAY,” Greg David, the co-owner of George’s Beverage Company, said in a news release. “The goal was to make a great tasting and balanced flavored vodka that is both drink and food recipe driven. Now, less than one month later, to receive the highest award in the most prestigious competition on an international level, is validation of the teams’ hard work and passion to bring a great spirit to life to share with the public. The perfect partnership between GEORGE’S BEVERAGE COMPANY™️, OLD BAY®, a brand of McCormick & Company, Inc., and McClintock Distilling – all MD based, paved the way to this success.”

Old Bay Vodka went through four days of blind tastings by an experienced panel of judges that tasted each spirit to decide if it was medal-worthy. The judges did not receive any information on the producers or price points to ensure each spirit is judged fairly, equally and without bias.

Old Bay Vodka was crafted by Maryland-based McClintock Distillery.

Bottled at 35% ABV, Old Bay Vodka is described by the brand as a “crisp, refreshing, smooth vodka with fresh celery and herbal notes followed by sweet spice and mild heat (red pepper) notes.” George’s Beverage Company recommends using it in cocktails and cooking.

Old Bay vodka has a suggested retail price between $18.99 and $20.99 for a 750-milliliter bottle.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!