Duo Of New Releases Joins Old Elk Master's Blend Series

Colorado-based Old Elk Distillery is releasing two new additions to Master Distiller Greg Metze’s Master’s Blend Series: Old Elk Four Grain and Old Elk Double Wheat.

“By marrying traditional favorites, award-winning bourbons and whiskeys, and a bold sense of adventure, we have created two exquisite, unique whiskies that I am personally very excited to share with the world,” Metze said in a news release.

Old Elk Double Wheat Straight Whiskey

Old Elk Double Wheat Straight Whiskey is a blend of Old Elk Straight Wheat and Old Elk Wheated Bourbon Straight Bourbon Whiskey. The bourbon has a higher proof of 107.1, with characteristics of honeycomb and vanilla custard in the flavor profile.

Double Wheat is aged 6-8 years with a mash bill consisting of 71.5% wheat, 25% corn, and 3.5% barley.

Old Elk Four Grain Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Old Elk Four Grain Straight Bourbon Whiskey is made up of a blend of four cereal grains — corn, wheat, barley and rye. Coming in at 105.9 proof, the distillery boasts flavors of almond, vanilla, maple and spices.

Four Grain was aged 6-7 years with a mask bill containing 51% corn, 22.5% wheat, 19% barley, and 7.5% rye.

Both new blends will retail for $99.99.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!