Ole Smoky Announces 2022 Charity Partners | Whiskey Raiders

Ole Smoky Moonshine, the most visited distillery in the world and the No. 1 moonshine brand in the U.S., has announced two charitable partnerships, one with a local charity, Friends of the Smokies; and the other with national organization Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE), supporting the company’s social responsibility commitment to the community.

Friends of the Smokies assists the National Park Service in its mission to preserve and protect the Great Smoky Mountains National Park by raising funds and public awareness and providing volunteers for needed projects. CORE is a nonprofit dedicated to serving food and beverage operations employees with children to provide financial relief when either employee or their child faces a health crisis, injury, death or natural disaster.

“Ole Smoky has a history of giving back to our communities through organizations with shared values. It is important that we never forget our heritage and the moonshine that was created centuries ago here in the Great Smoky Mountains. The Friends of the Smokies are committed to preserving this beautiful National Park,” said Robert Hall, CEO of Ole Smoky Distillery. “We are also committed to our partners who work in the food and beverage industry and will help support CORE and the important work they do to help families in times of need.”

Ole Smoky Donation Details

Friends of the Smokies is dedicated to protecting the Great Smoky Mountains, and the company is donating a portion of its Ole Smoky Blackberry Moonshine sales to the organization.

CORE serves food and beverage employees with children, providing financial relief when either an employee or their child faces a health crisis, injury, death, or natural disaster. Ole Smoky Distillery will provide CORE with a monetary donation in 2022 and encourage consumers to donate through point-of-sale materials featured in restaurants and bars across the U.S.

