Our Favorite Kentucky Craft Distiller Is Back With Another Hot Rye | Whiskey Raiders

New Riff, one of the better craft producers currently humming along in Kentucky, announced today that their 6 Year Malted Rye would release soon.

We’re extremely familiar with the brands standard products, and wide catalogue, but most are nearest to 4 years old – the minimum legal age for bottled in bond releases. Considering how little rye makes up New Riff’s portfolio, seeing a Rye whiskey from them with an age statement like 6 years is exciting to enthusiastic fans of the distillery.

New Riff Kentucky Straight 6 Year Malted Rye whiskey will release at an MSRP of $59.99, and feature a bottled in bond designation and no filtering before bottling.

The brand promises some fairly enticing tasting notes:

Tasting notes:

Nose—savory, floral fruit, powdered sugar, balanced oak and vanilla fruits (plum skin, pear), everything complex and layered

Palate—plump, rounded medium-full palate; finely dovetailed elegant spices; saltwater taffy, fruits, clove, and an interesting toasty-malty note

Finish — focused spice with clove and pink peppercorn. Elegant and refined.

New Riff believes the malting process – allowing the rye grain to malt before fermenting – will give their bottling some more refined flavor, as opposed to the brash spiciness we see in most ryes.

There’s no word on the release date for this bottling, but we’ll continue to watch and report on the release and roll out of what is sure to be a hyped rye.

Full Press Release:

Hi Whiskey Club! We hope your spring and summer is brimming with the same hope, warmth and excitement as ours. Maybe it’s the whiskey? Maybe it’s the sun? All we know is that there is a new energy around our distillery, warehouse and offices. It feels like an upswing of sorts, and we know just the thing to keep the momentum going! Our entire team is grinning ear to ear as we present our seventh Whiskey Club release, a very special whiskey indeed. At a generous six years old this will be our oldest release to date, an exclamation point atop our standard portfolio, and a new riff on the Rye-Centric DNA you have come to know us by. Without further ado, we are so pleased to introduce New Riff Kentucky Straight 100% Malted Rye Whiskey, Bottled in Bond Without Chill Filtration and aged for six years.

Our Malted Rye is elegant. You might even say that it’s graceful. It presents plenty of spicy rye character, yet in a particularly sophisticated fashion. When we mashed our first batch of Malted Rye Whiskey in December 2014, we weren’t sure what to expect. In all honesty, we were chasing what our greatest whiskey mentor had deemed his favorite whiskey. He loved it, and we wanted to try for ourselves. Fast forward six years, and we have fallen head over heels in love with this bracing and polished spirit – we know you will too. If you are wondering what in the world a Malted Rye is, it actually makes more sense to us to think of it as a Malted Whiskey first, and a Rye Whiskey second. This style of whiskey is made of 100% malted rye grain and is quite rare, even in today’s distilling scene. Malted Rye is rye grain that has undergone the process of malting. When you malt a grain you alter and, arguably, improve and refine its flavor. That’s exactly what’s happened here, as the typically spicy flavor of rye becomes polished, refined, and subtle. It joins our award winning portfolio of High Rye Bourbons, 100% Ryes, and beloved Whiskey Riffs as the older, sophisticated, cool kid on our back bar. All the details you need on the club release, tasting notes, and availability below. Cheers! The Team at New Riff

Hear from our Co-Founder Jay Erisman about our newest whiskey, Kentucky Straight 100% Malted Rye Whiskey.

