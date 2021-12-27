PaQuí Tequila Seeks to Educate Celebrity Spokespersons

In October, the Federal Trade Commission sent out a Notice of Penalty Offenses to 700 large companies, advertising agencies and retailers, warning of advertiser violations. “Fake reviews and other forms of deceptive endorsements cheat consumers and undercut honest businesses,” the news release announcing the warning said.

In light of the warning and a great many endorsements from celebrities who don’t seem to have much interest or investment in products beyond seeing a paycheck, PaQuí Tequila announced its “Celebrity Spokesperson Re-Education Program,” intended to teach celebrity spokespersons the process required to create a high-quality tequila.

“I’m not sure how much time these celebrities spend researching what it takes to create a truly exceptional tequila — but it’s safe to say they likely spend more time reading scripts and mingling with co-stars than figuring out how to make a smooth, flavorful tequila,” said John Chappell, CEO of PaQuí Tequila, in a news release.

PaQuí Tequila’s mission is to educate celebrities who represent tequila brands so that they can properly inform consumers about products.

The program is free to celebrities “because we think these Hollywood big shots need our attention immediately,” according to Chappell.

Celebrities can sign up by sending an enrollment request to Darren Shuster at [email protected]

“I think big-name actors earn their place in Hollywood blockbusters, and they have the right to endorse and promote any brand they choose,” said Chappell. “But any discussion about tequila requires true specialized knowledge and experience.”

The program includes a 10-brand blind taste test, a lecture on the tequila-making process from Jalisco, Mexico-based master distillers, a facility tour, recommended reading and information on Aztec culture and traditions “to provide a more nuanced understanding of tequila and its history.”

PaQuí listed Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and George Clooney as examples of stars who have made big splashes in the tequila world, but Kendall Jenner and her 818 Tequila brand was the biggest factor in convincing PaQuí to start this program. According to the news release, it was the news that 818 Tequila would be sold internationally next year that made Chappell decide he “couldn’t hold his tongue any longer.”

