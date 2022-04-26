Patrón Launches Limited Edition Sneakers for Cinco de Mayo

Patrón Tequila announced Tuesday a collaboration with streetwear designer John Geiger for Cinco de Mayo.

Geiger and Patrón are launching a pair of limited-edition PATRÓN x John Geiger GF-01 sneakers, featuring a colorway and materials inspired by the brand’s agave fields in Jalisco, Mexico.

The sneakers will drop at 5 p.m. EST on May 5 at johngeigerco.com.

The co-branded shoes are marked with Geiger’s “g” logo, while incorporating imagery of the Patrón bee. The green and white colorway and use of specialty leather were inspired by agave fields in Jalisco.

“I’m consistently inspired and impressed by PATRÓN. I loved working with them last year on our streetwear collection and this is another collaboration truly driven by passion,” Geiger said in a news release. “It was only fitting to go bigger and better for Cinco de Mayo with an epic sneaker drop that takes the designs we created with them last year to the next level. I was really inspired by the green that you’ll see in the leather detailing, evocative of the heart of PATRÓN, the agave pinas from the fields in Jalisco, Mexico.”

The PATRÓN x John Geiger GF-01 sneakers will retail for $250 and will be available while supplies last.

“PATRÓN has a captivating energy that brings like-minded partners together with us; these collaborators become part of our familiar,” said Chloe Lloyd-Jones, VP Marketing of PATRÓN Tequila. “Sharing a passion for craft and bold innovation, PATRÓN is excited to be teaming up with John again to bring this unique offering to life in time for Cinco de Mayo, a moment that is all about gathering with great company and great cocktails.”

