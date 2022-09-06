Welsh Whisky Brand Penderyn Secures China Distribution Deal

Welsh whisky brand Penderyn has signed a multimillion-dollar deal to distribute its products across China, which will immediately become Penderyn’s biggest export market, according to Welsh news service Nation.Cymru.

The deal was made between Penderyn and Hong Kong-based Port Union and its subsidiary on the Chinese mainland, Yantai Hongyu Liquor Co.

Penderyn also exports to the U.S., Taiwan, Australia and France. The latter was Penderyn’s largest export market until this acquisition.

Penderyn, which began sales in 2004, is home to the first commercially available whisky made in Wales since the 19th century.

Last month, Penderyn unveiled the 10th whisky in its Icons of Wales series. This latest edition was produced in partnership with Football Association Wales as the official whisky for the Wales campaign at the World Cup this year.

In June, Penderyn announced a new series of small-batch whiskies, which it would release exclusively to the U.S.

In 2021, Penderyn began making peated whiskey, making it the first distillery in Wales history to do so.

