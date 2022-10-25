Penelope’s Newest Bourbon Features Time Spent Finishing In Naranja Orange Wine Casks Straight From Spain | Whiskey Raiders

Penelope Bourbon announced the release of its newest limited-release bourbon, Valencia. This is Penelope’s first bourbon to be finished in Vino de Naranja casks from Spain and is the third expression to join the brand’s Cooper Series, which marries the brand’s straight whiskeys with wine casks worldwide.

Valencia is bottled at 97 proof and limited to only 1,500 cases. The new bourbon will retail for $75 online and in select retailers.

“At Penelope, we aspire to go above and beyond the norm of any cask finish whiskey we work on by constantly evolving the product,” said Michael Paladini, CEO and Co-Founder of Penelope Bourbon. “Including Vino de Naranja in our Cooper Series was the perfect next step for us because the fusion of the wine’s flavor profile and our four grain bourbon compliment each other so well.”

Penelope Valencia Tasting Notes

The press release describes the new bourbon’s tasting notes as being rich and bold, with deep citrus flavors coming from the coasts of Spain.

Vino de Naranja is a 97-proof wine that gets its citrus flavor from orange peel extractions and ages in oak wine barrels. Penelope’s bourbon ages in those wine casks for 12 months before bottling it as Valencia.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. We also scour the internet daily in search of the best whiskey deals out there. If you’re interested in having a great whiskey deal and the latest news and reviews delivered to your inbox each morning, sign up for our Daily Deal Newsletter!