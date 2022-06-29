Pernod Ricard to Put QR Codes on Bottles | Whiskey Raiders

Continuing its efforts as a proactive player in the industry, Pernod Ricard announced the launch of a digital label system to better inform consumers about the products they purchase and responsible drinking.

In a prepared statement, Pernod said that the initiative would offer consumers more transparency on product content and health information. A European pilot program will be launched in July 2022 before being rolled out globally across all brands in the Group’s portfolio by 2024.

“As a consumer-centric company committed to responsible drinking, this new digital label system strives to respond to our customers’ evolving needs,” Alexandre Ricard, chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard, said. “Now more than ever, consumers want to know what is in their drinks. Thanks to digital technology, this information can now be accessed easily. I am proud that Pernod Ricard continues to be an industry pioneer in spearheading such a proactive initiative.”

Pernod Ricard announced the addition of two warning pictograms on its packaging in 2021, to support the International Alliance for Responsible Drinking’s commitments. The pictograms intend to help fight back against underage drinking and drunk driving and complement the pre-existing warning logo against drinking when pregnant.

Now in an effort to further improve its labels and warnings, every bottle of Pernod Ricard’s brands will soon carry its own QR code on the back label. With the new QR code, consumers only need to scan it with their smartphones and they will have access to all the product’s health information, including:

The list of ingredients and complete nutrition facts.

Information about the health risks associated with the consumption of alcohol.

Responsible drinking guidelines issued by the consumer’s country’s government authorities.

All the available content will be adapted to local specificities, including local drinking guidelines that vary from country to country, and will be displayed in the local language.

