Pernod Ricard Invests $22 Million in RTD Canning Line

On Tuesday, Pernod Ricard USA announced that it has invested $22 million in its first-ever ready-to-drink (RTD) canning line, which will be located at the company’s Fort Smith plant in Arkansas. The investment will provide the facility with canning capabilities, help accelerate growth for the company, add jobs and create a “spillover of economic benefits for the local community,” Pernod Ricard said in a news release.

The plant already produces several Pernod Ricard spirits, including Kahlua Coffee Liqueur and Seagram’s Gin. The new canning line will allow the plant to produce more RTD products from brands like Jameson, Absolut, Malibu and TX Whiskey.

“This investment is an incredible step in strengthening our manufacturing footprint in Fort Smith,” Pierre Joncourt, senior vice president, Pernod Ricard North America, said in the news release. “The high-speed canning line will be instrumental in increasing our production capabilities and swiftly bringing our premium, bar-quality RTDs to market.”

The Fort Smith plant has also recently added eight new 50,000-gallon tanks to assist with production.

“Volume has only continued to increase for our Fort Smith facility and the spirits industry overall,” said Jennifer Anglin, senior operations director for the Fort Smith plant. “This latest canning line expansion will not only allow us to produce various spirits across our brand portfolio, but more importantly, it will create numerous jobs to keep up with demand.”

