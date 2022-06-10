Keep America Beautiful Partners With Pernod Ricard USA

Pernod Ricard USA is partnering with Keep America Beautiful to focus on protecting nature and improving biodiversity.

On June 16, Pernod Ricard USA will celebrate its 10th annual Responsib’All Day of service. More than 18,000 employees globally will participate in community projects ranging from planting trees to cleaning up beaches. This is part of Responsib’All Day, an annual event that celebrates Pernod Ricard’s commitment to social responsibility.

First introduced in 2011, Responsib’All Day aims to teach Pernod Ricard employees about their collective impact on the environment by taking action and completing volunteer projects near their offices and production sites to help protect it.

“As creators of conviviality, our mission is to unlock the magic of human connection and engage our employees as active participants in our efforts to build a more sustainable and responsible world,” Ann Mukherjee, CEO of Pernod Ricard North America, said in a news release. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Keep America Beautiful to make it happen this year.”

Keep America Beautiful is a leading national nonprofit that is driven by the work and passion of nearly 700 community-based affiliates and millions of volunteers across the country. For Responsib’All Day, they will provide training and resources to Pernod Ricard USA employees — and host them at clean-up, beautification and reclamation sites all over the country.

“Celebrating sustainability efforts that shape our communities, like Responsib’All Day, is essential,” said Jennifer Lawson, President and CEO of Keep America Beautiful. “Pernod Ricard USA’s commitment to improving our nation and the planet is inspiring, and we proudly support and celebrate their efforts to take care of nature by cleaning, greening and beautifying communities.”

