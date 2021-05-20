Pine Bluffs Distilling is Launching Five New Whiskeys | Whiskey Raiders

Pine Bluffs Distilling is launching five new whiskeys this summer.

“That’s how whiskey was meant to be made, and that’s a tradition we want to uphold. We are proud that we can support local farmers, and they continue to support us. This is truly a community celebration. I mean… Whiskey and celebrating go hand in hand.”

Just 40 miles from Cheyanne, the distillery is inviting regional and local friends to come and celebrate the launch of their new whiskeys. The five new whiskeys include Oat, Rye, Malted Wheat, 5 Grain, and a special single barrel of uncut rye. According to their prepared statement. “The new 5 Grain and Uncut Single Barrel Straight Rye Whiskeys will be available for purchase only at the Distillery, and the others will start popping up on shelves across Wyoming, Colorado, and Nebraska as early as June 2021.”

“This is the greenest distiller in the nation,” says Pine Bluffs Distilling co-owner Gene Purdy. Learn about the distilling process at the SE Wyoming facility. https://t.co/1sZoMUK5nB #distillery pic.twitter.com/rsFMSPW893 — Wyo Business Council (@WyoBizCouncil) November 20, 2017

The distillery’s goal is to remain local to its core by providing local jobs, using local grains, and operating with transparency in all matters.

