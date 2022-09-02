Emergency Landing Caused by Unruly Flier Wanting Champagne

Footage posted to Tik Tok captured a rowdy gray-haired airplane passenger striking a flight attendant in the face on a Jet2 flight after allegedly being denied free champagne, which was not a service offered on the flight.

According to the Daily Mirror, the woman became angry after her request for free champagne was denied. The woman went on to order a gin and tonic but had it taken away from her when she “continued to be aggressive,” per the Daily Mirror.

The flight, which took place Aug. 22, was in progress from Manchester, England, to Rhodes, Greece, but ended up diverting and landing in Munich, Germany, due to the woman’s behavior. The woman was then removed and handed over to police.

An anonymous passenger claimed the woman urinated in her seat before being escorted off the plane by about nine police officers, according to the Daily Mirror. The witness said the woman had been swearing and described her behavior as “bursts of violent episodes until we had to make an emergency landing.”

According to the Daily Mirror, a Jet2 spokesperson confirmed that the flight was diverted “so that a disruptive passenger could be offloaded.”

“The health and safety of our colleagues and customers remains our number one priority and, as a family friendly airline, we take a zero-tolerance approach to disruptive behaviour,” the spokesperson said. “We will not hesitate to vigorously pursue any costs incurred as a result of this diversion.”

In April, a self-described homophobic passenger on a Delta flight was arrested by the FBI after hurling a glass of ice and homophobic slurs at a flight who refused to serve him a second alcoholic drink.

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, airlines suspended alcohol on flights due to drinking passengers becoming rowdy over mask mandates.

