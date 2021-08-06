VIDEO: Mike Pompeo Denies Knowledge of Missing $5,800 Whiskey

Mike Pompeo is pleading ignorance.

Speaking out Thursday for the first time about what he calls “The Great Case of the Missing Whiskey Bottle,” the former Secretary of State denied any knowledge on the whereabouts of the $5,800 gift sent to him by Japan in June 2019. Fox News anchor John Roberts pressed Pompeo about the booze’s disappearance at the close of his visit to America Reports — but the Secretary of State didn’t have any answers.

“I have no idea how the State Department lost this thing — although I saw enormous incompetence at the State Department during my time there,” Pompeo joked. “Had it been a case of Diet Coke, I’d have been all over it.”

While maintaining his innocence, Pompeo offered to join the search party — as the State Department tries to track down the bottle.

“I had no idea that this was missing, that there was an investigation I hear about,” he said. “This is all just crazy talk. I have no idea where this thing is. If they wanna give me a holler, I’m happy to try and help them find it.”

Indeed, while connoisseurs might be willing to drop four and even five figures to score Japanese whiskey, the former Secretary of State insists that the good stuff would have been wasted on him.

“Sadly, I wouldn’t know the difference between a $58 bottle, and a $5,800 bottle,” Pompeo admitted.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other great voices in the whiskey world in one place. Check out our Review Archive for reviews and thoughts from our in-house critic. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!